Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holder Marketfield Asset Management Has Cut Stake; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Trimmed Agree Realty (ADC) Stake by $2.55 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 37.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, down from 99,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 239,908 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC)

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 1,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 24,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 26,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $145.93. About 771,764 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.10M for 16.29 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.89M for 23.59 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 7,000 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $14.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $759,457 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR, worth $642,000. Agree Joey had bought 50 shares worth $3,174.