Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holder Huntington National Bank Has Upped Holding; Assurant Common Stock Usd0.01 (AIZ) Holder Schroder Investment Management Group Lifted Stake

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Assurant Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (AIZ) by 198.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 542,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 816,652 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.88 million, up from 273,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Assurant Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 426,701 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 22/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – PRICING OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 7.000% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2048; 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT REVISES FINANCING PLAN FOR BUYING TWG HOLDINGS; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS ASSURANT INC.’S SHELF RATINGS, RATES SR NOTES; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 2,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 171,359 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.07M, up from 169,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $166.75. About 896,349 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Cleararc Cap accumulated 0.08% or 1,756 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.07% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Captrust Fincl Advsrs has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 291 shares. American Group reported 46,559 shares. Whittier Tru has 0.01% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,290 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 0.05% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 2,969 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Lc owns 0.06% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 2,817 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Qs Lc reported 11,497 shares stake. Private Wealth Advsrs holds 0.29% or 4,934 shares. Johnson Group Incorporated accumulated 101 shares. Washington Mgmt has 0.39% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 2,100 shares. Ashfield Prns Ltd reported 9,577 shares. Benedict Fin owns 6,716 shares.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 9,000 shares to 33,643 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,244 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco (Prn).

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $93.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corporation Common Stock Usd0.002 (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 308,029 shares to 408,419 shares, valued at $19.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 15,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,529 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold AIZ shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 0.74% less from 54.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Fort Lp reported 760 shares. Fund stated it has 8,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Assoc Lc holds 0.03% or 295,276 shares in its portfolio. Principal Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 90,365 shares. 37 are held by Motco. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). First Manhattan Com holds 0.03% or 44,110 shares. Oak Oh holds 46,685 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd owns 2,113 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alberta Inv reported 11,800 shares stake. Proshare Ltd Com has 38,501 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 70,924 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 0.01% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 3,966 shares.