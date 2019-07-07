Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holder Hemenway Trust Company Has Lifted Stake by $1.55 Million; Redmile Group Has Trimmed Its Position in Array Biopharma (ARRY) by $131.73 Million as Stock Price Rose

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 8,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,037 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06 million, up from 54,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.39. About 1.05 million shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 5.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.97 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.46 million, down from 16.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 3.08 million shares traded. Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has risen 40.65% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 22/03/2018 – Array BioPharma Announces Publication of Detailed Phase 3 COLUMBUS Trial Data of Encorafenib and Binimetinib in Melanoma Patien; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 sales for $19.29 million activity. Robbins Andrew R also sold $4.80M worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares. $2.11 million worth of stock was sold by Haddock Jason on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Oltmans Curtis Gale sold 1,251 shares worth $22,518. Squarer Ron also sold $2.38M worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) on Thursday, February 7. $4.04 million worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) was sold by Saccomano Nicholas A. COX CARRIE SMITH also bought $115,998 worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares.

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 39,700 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $25.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 503,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Allakos Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny stated it has 21,907 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Citadel Llc reported 553,965 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.11% or 19,762 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 40,262 shares. Avoro Cap Advsr Limited Co has 2.11% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 2.00 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 717,086 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Art Advsr Limited Company holds 23,986 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 563,031 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 49,052 shares or 0% of the stock. 1832 Asset Lp reported 1.60 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.05% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Baker Bros Advsrs LP holds 0.6% or 3.84 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 2,709 shares. Putnam Lc has 0.05% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 112,650 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors stated it has 11,399 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 332,800 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 6,000 shares. Moors & Cabot has 5,732 shares. Kistler reported 0% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 10,000 shares. Zacks Investment holds 42,911 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.07% or 198,087 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 0% or 85,180 shares. New York-based Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd has invested 0.64% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Bluemountain Capital Management Lc holds 0.01% or 4,378 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 103,871 shares.

