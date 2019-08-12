Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Increased Stake by $889,000 as Market Value Declined; Hamel Associates Has Trimmed Its Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $2.54 Million

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 54.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 19,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 16,462 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 36,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.37M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 120.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 5,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The hedge fund held 9,280 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $153.49. About 851,796 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Appleâ€™s Next Billion-Dollar Deal; Buy Snap Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,415 shares to 70,221 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,882 are held by Stock Yards Commercial Bank And Tru Company. First Finance Bank & Trust reported 40,200 shares stake. Parsec Finance reported 143,315 shares stake. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust & Communications accumulated 0.67% or 5,846 shares. State Street Corp reported 90.11 million shares. Dodge Cox holds 1.62% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 15.34 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.50M shares. Doheny Asset Ca accumulated 1,932 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Research invested in 12,400 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Moreover, Wilkins Invest Counsel has 0.55% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 14,175 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 6,836 shares. 44,441 were reported by Stephens Ar. 1,870 were accumulated by Campbell Investment Adviser Lc. Kings Point reported 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bath Savings holds 1.51% or 55,759 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is ABB a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on May 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Rockwell acquires British engineering software developer – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on January 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell Automation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% or 34,490 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Lc reported 881,373 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Kbc Grp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 10,691 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0.13% or 1.56 million shares. Jane Street Gru Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2,162 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 33,962 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc holds 0.07% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 1,220 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co stated it has 47,332 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1St Source Financial Bank reported 3,995 shares stake. Earnest Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Eaton Vance Management holds 0.1% or 253,962 shares. Valley Advisers has 0.01% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 3,638 were reported by Fifth Third National Bank. Old Commercial Bank In reported 1,363 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.