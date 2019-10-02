Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Increased Position by $22.82 Million as Shares Declined; Martingale Asset Management LP Raised Quidel (QDEL) Position by $442,677

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3.17 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $518.84M, up from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $7.49 during the last trading session, reaching $154.8. About 648,814 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 97.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 7,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The institutional investor held 15,218 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $903,000, up from 7,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $58.17. About 48,469 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Com reported 0.12% stake. Mechanics Financial Bank Department stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 32,499 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.07% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Lpl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Mckinley Cap Ltd Delaware invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Advisory, Illinois-based fund reported 1,487 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 29,411 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.06% or 15,653 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 1,947 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 0.05% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Management stated it has 126,354 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Lp invested in 31,769 shares.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC) by 650,000 shares to 13.94M shares, valued at $659.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 141,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (NYSE:EL).

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 7,500 shares to 857,426 shares, valued at $45.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Citizens Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 5,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,281 shares, and cut its stake in Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold QDEL shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.10% more from 35.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc owns 3.45M shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 24,449 shares. Bowling Limited Liability Com invested in 7,697 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 4,462 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors reported 0% stake. Wolverine Asset Management Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 9,752 shares. Swiss Bankshares, Switzerland-based fund reported 66,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 6.52M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 526,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,005 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). New York-based M&T Bancorp Corp has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 3,625 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 5.65M shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL).