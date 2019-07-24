Rockwell Automation (Put) (ROK) Shareholder Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Declined; Greystone Managed Investments Lowered Its Position in Telus (TU) as Share Value Rose

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (Put) (ROK) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 46,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, down from 143,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $168.78. About 1.25M shares traded or 38.73% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 59,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,520 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, down from 239,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 189,204 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 25,638 shares to 35,338 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sleep Number Corp (Call) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,995 are owned by 1St Source Financial Bank. 19,900 were reported by Portland Glob Ltd Liability Com. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Janney Management Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 279 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl. Pnc Svcs Gp holds 0.02% or 130,603 shares. Capital City Tru Co Fl accumulated 3,000 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Fund Sa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 27,833 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 147,932 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.37% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.1% or 2,904 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 3,868 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 993 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 68,691 shares to 350,383 shares, valued at $26.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 6,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).