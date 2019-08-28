Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)’s Financial Results Comparing With NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI)

We are contrasting Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation Inc. 167 2.59 N/A 9.10 17.66 NF Energy Saving Corporation 4 2.52 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Rockwell Automation Inc. and NF Energy Saving Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Rockwell Automation Inc. and NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8% NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.2% -7.4%

Volatility and Risk

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.4 beta. NF Energy Saving Corporation’s 198.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.98 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rockwell Automation Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival NF Energy Saving Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Rockwell Automation Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Rockwell Automation Inc. and NF Energy Saving Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 NF Energy Saving Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s upside potential is 23.29% at a $182.33 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rockwell Automation Inc. and NF Energy Saving Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 1.5%. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84% NF Energy Saving Corporation -4.82% -4.47% -42.35% -65.75% -43.06% -85.3%

For the past year Rockwell Automation Inc. had bullish trend while NF Energy Saving Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors NF Energy Saving Corporation.