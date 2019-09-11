Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Both Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation Inc. 166 2.65 N/A 9.10 17.66 Danaher Corporation 135 5.13 N/A 3.41 41.25

Demonstrates Rockwell Automation Inc. and Danaher Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Danaher Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Rockwell Automation Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Rockwell Automation Inc. is presently more affordable than Danaher Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8% Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 4.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.4 shows that Rockwell Automation Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Danaher Corporation on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rockwell Automation Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Danaher Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Danaher Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rockwell Automation Inc. and Danaher Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Danaher Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Rockwell Automation Inc. has a consensus price target of $182.33, and a 12.29% upside potential. On the other hand, Danaher Corporation’s potential upside is 6.25% and its average price target is $148. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Rockwell Automation Inc. is looking more favorable than Danaher Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rockwell Automation Inc. and Danaher Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 79% and 82.2% respectively. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 0.6% are Danaher Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84% Danaher Corporation -1.53% -2.43% 6.8% 28.89% 38% 36.25%

For the past year Rockwell Automation Inc. was less bullish than Danaher Corporation.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Danaher Corporation.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.