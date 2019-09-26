Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Reaches $164.66 After 4.00% Up Move; 3 Analysts Bullish Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Among 3 analysts covering Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ameris Bancorp has $4600 highest and $4500 lowest target. $45.33’s average target is 13.89% above currents $39.8 stock price. Ameris Bancorp had 5 analyst reports since May 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Wednesday, September 25. See Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform New Target: $45.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.38% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $164.66. About 461,688 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK)The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $19.27 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $171.25 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ROK worth $770.68M more.

Rockwell Automation Inc. provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.27 billion. It operates in two divisions, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. It has a 19.27 P/E ratio. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Rockwell Automation – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation to Present at 7th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.17M for 21.11 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold Rockwell Automation, Inc. shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). New York-based Gideon Capital has invested 0.53% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Ashfield Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 0.17% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 9,577 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 0.45% or 171,359 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 4,907 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0.03% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,630 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division accumulated 4,773 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 112,750 shares. The New York-based Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.3% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.09% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 6,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. 16,738 were accumulated by Brandywine Global Invest. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 912,319 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Ameris Bancorp shares while 37 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 42.53 million shares or 5.96% more from 40.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 83,286 shares. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 695,286 shares. 9,447 are held by Aperio Gru Ltd Co. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.03% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Barclays Public Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). First Interstate State Bank invested in 9,025 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 21,128 shares. State Bank invested in 16,955 shares. Mesirow Investment Mngmt has invested 1.22% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 247,808 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Pinnacle Ltd has 0.02% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 25,575 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 408 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 34,090 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny accumulated 13,181 shares. First Republic Investment has 8,433 shares.

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Gained 78% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelty Southern Gets Acquired: I’m Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $30,000 activity. McCague Elizabeth A bought $30,000 worth of stock or 800 shares.