Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) EPS Estimated At $2.31; Boston Private Financial Holdings Has 1.42 Sentiment

Analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report $2.31 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 6.94% from last quarter’s $2.16 EPS. ROK’s profit would be $270.52M giving it 17.76 P/E if the $2.31 EPS is correct. After having $2.04 EPS previously, Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s analysts see 13.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $164.06. About 356,414 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK)

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc (BPFH) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 78 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 55 sold and reduced stakes in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 71.09 million shares, up from 70.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 43 Increased: 53 New Position: 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Rockwell Automation, Inc. shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd reported 1,532 shares stake. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 8,394 shares. Brandywine Ltd Liability Company reported 11,133 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has 0.05% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 22,733 shares. Essex Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Rockland Tru reported 0.44% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Conning Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Asset One Limited accumulated 73,189 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Co Limited Co holds 0% or 5,000 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 14,448 shares. Capital City Tru Fl accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has 323,517 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Incorporated Limited Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Boston Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 6,160 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes Com Inc owns 4,450 shares.

Rockwell Automation Inc. provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.21 billion. It operates in two divisions, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. It has a 20.9 P/E ratio. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Among 5 analysts covering Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Rockwell Automation had 14 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, January 25, the company rating was upgraded by HSBC. On Monday, January 7 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20.

The stock increased 2.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 162,973 shares traded. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) has declined 33.05% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BPFH News: 18/04/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE 1Q EPS 27C; 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH NAMES SACCOCIA CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER WAS $57.4 MILLION, FLAT LINKED QUARTER, AND AN INCREASE OF 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Boston Private Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Anchor Capital Advisors Regains Majority Ownership from Boston Private; 09/04/2018 – Boston Private Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Boston Private Wealth Promotes Tom Anderson To Chief Operating Officer And Shannon Saccocia To Chief Investment Officer; 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH PROMOTES TOM ANDERSON TO COO & SHANNON; 15/05/2018 – MOVES-Boston Private Wealth names Anderson as COO, Saccocia CIO; 22/03/2018 Boston Private Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. for 175,391 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 1.08 million shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.5% invested in the company for 943,099 shares. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Investment Management has invested 0.37% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,402 shares.

