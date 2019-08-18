Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79% of Rockwell Automation Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Rockwell Automation Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Rockwell Automation Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.70% 16.80% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Rockwell Automation Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation Inc. N/A 168 17.66 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Rockwell Automation Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Rockwell Automation Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.20 2.59

With average target price of $182.33, Rockwell Automation Inc. has a potential upside of 21.30%. As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 59.97%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Rockwell Automation Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rockwell Automation Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Rockwell Automation Inc. has weaker performance than Rockwell Automation Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Rockwell Automation Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 1.57 Quick Ratio. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.4 shows that Rockwell Automation Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Rockwell Automation Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Rockwell Automation Inc.