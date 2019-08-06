Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation Inc. 169 2.68 N/A 9.10 17.66 CVD Equipment Corporation 4 1.32 N/A -1.21 0.00

Demonstrates Rockwell Automation Inc. and CVD Equipment Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rockwell Automation Inc. and CVD Equipment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8% CVD Equipment Corporation 0.00% -21.3% -14.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.4 shows that Rockwell Automation Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CVD Equipment Corporation has a 1.12 beta which is 12.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Rockwell Automation Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, CVD Equipment Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. CVD Equipment Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Rockwell Automation Inc. and CVD Equipment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 CVD Equipment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$182.33 is Rockwell Automation Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 20.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rockwell Automation Inc. and CVD Equipment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 16.2%. About 0.2% of Rockwell Automation Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of CVD Equipment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84% CVD Equipment Corporation -2.7% -1.91% -1.64% -19.64% -51.1% 1.41%

For the past year Rockwell Automation Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CVD Equipment Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Rockwell Automation Inc. beats CVD Equipment Corporation.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts. It offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, MEMS, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. The company also provides annealing and diffusion furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, it provides standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as industries, such as aerospace that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.