Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) Comparison side by side

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation Inc. 156 3.59 116.13M 9.10 17.66 Continental Materials Corporation 15 0.00 N/A 5.52 2.76

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rockwell Automation Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation. Continental Materials Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Rockwell Automation Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Rockwell Automation Inc. is currently more expensive than Continental Materials Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rockwell Automation Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation Inc. 74,242,424.24% 76.7% 16.8% Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% 25.9% 16.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.4 beta means Rockwell Automation Inc.’s volatility is 40.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Continental Materials Corporation’s 12.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rockwell Automation Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Continental Materials Corporation is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Continental Materials Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rockwell Automation Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 16.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Rockwell Automation Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 7.5% of Continental Materials Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84% Continental Materials Corporation -2.31% -8.74% -20% 25.74% -20.83% 40.97%

For the past year Rockwell Automation Inc. has weaker performance than Continental Materials Corporation

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Rockwell Automation Inc. beats Continental Materials Corporation.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.