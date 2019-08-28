Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation Inc. 167 2.55 N/A 9.10 17.66 Actuant Corporation 24 1.11 N/A -0.25 0.00

Demonstrates Rockwell Automation Inc. and Actuant Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8% Actuant Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Rockwell Automation Inc. has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Actuant Corporation is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rockwell Automation Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Actuant Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Actuant Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rockwell Automation Inc. and Actuant Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Actuant Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.96% and an $182.33 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Actuant Corporation is $23, which is potential 9.37% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Rockwell Automation Inc. looks more robust than Actuant Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79% of Rockwell Automation Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Actuant Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Actuant Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84% Actuant Corporation -1.29% -7.77% -9.63% 1.6% -17.48% 9.1%

For the past year Rockwell Automation Inc. was less bullish than Actuant Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Rockwell Automation Inc. beats Actuant Corporation.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.