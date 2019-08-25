Rockshelter Capital Management Upped Facebook (FB) Holding by $2.40 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Trimmed Its Stake by $636,620

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 11,635 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 16,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71 million shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 14,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 72,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 57,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Chief executive at centre of Facebook furore; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA- IN JULY 2016 GSR ASKED FIRM TO VERIFY DATA WAS DELETED; IN AUG, TOOK LEGAL ACTION AGAINST GSR; IN NOV, REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH GSR; 18/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating employee over ties to Trump campaign data firm; 10/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues his testimony before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 03/05/2018 – Facebook scandal opens door on new data venture; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “STRONGLY DENIES” CLAIMS RECENTLY MADE IN THE MEDIA; 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC GROUP, FACEBOOK ANNOUNCE LICENSING PACTS; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS INCLUDE ONE THAT HELPS ADVERTISERS AND CREATORS CONNECT FOR BRANDED CONTENT OPPORTUNITIES; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook two weeks to answer data scandal questions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Management has 0.76% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 39,281 shares. Stanley invested in 32,692 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management invested 0.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). King Wealth holds 2,057 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 6.55 million shares. Sigma Planning invested in 0.47% or 50,025 shares. Cognios Capital Lc owns 8,023 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Lc invested in 8,099 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 0.07% stake. Tru Of Vermont invested in 44,023 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 27,087 shares. Zevenbergen Invs Limited Liability Com invested 3.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Weatherly Asset LP holds 19,733 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Ca has 1.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 119,997 shares to 303,748 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,411 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 305,106 shares. Cibc World Markets has 1.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 21,068 are owned by Economic Planning Gp Adv. Hamel Assoc holds 4.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 70,221 shares. Opus Capital Gp Llc accumulated 7,661 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 1,272 were reported by Earnest Prns Ltd Co. Keating Investment Counselors Inc accumulated 58,062 shares or 3.67% of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc has 115,167 shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 1.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cornerstone stated it has 11,109 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mount Vernon Associates Md has invested 0.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Tennessee-based Lee Danner And Bass has invested 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 7,473 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Lc invested in 0.36% or 589,837 shares.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,910 shares to 20,003 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 24,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.