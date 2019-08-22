Rockshelter Capital Management Upped Bank Of America (BAC) Holding by $848,016; Parsec Financial Management Stake in Sysco (SYY) Decreased as Share Value Declined

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 7,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 203,851 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, down from 211,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 1.10M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 31,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 225,655 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 194,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 30.34 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: MERRILL EDGE TO OPEN 600 INVESTMENT CENTERS; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE IPO UNDERWRITERS INCLUDE JPM, BOFA, OTHERS; 05/05/2018 – Bank of America says the dollar volume of physician mortgages it has issued has increased ninefold between 2008 and 2017; 06/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 20/03/2018 – BofA Is Said to Seek Some Margin Loan Sales After Steinhoff Loss; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Bank of America, News Corp and Philip Morris – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linamar Corp. (LIMAF) by 27,197 shares to 91,555 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 38,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,739 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Bancorporation Dept has invested 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 70,399 shares. Essex Serv has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 20,110 are held by Smith Salley & Associate. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 12,708 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 3.05M shares. New York-based Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 4.33% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). D E Shaw And reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability has invested 5.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hallmark Cap Mngmt reported 37,435 shares. Axa has 3.27 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 22.46 million shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Company accumulated 12,452 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Quaker Capital Invests Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,706 shares to 144,859 shares, valued at $27.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Smallcap Divd (DES).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sysco +3% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco acquires small broadline distributor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.