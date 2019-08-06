Rockshelter Capital Management Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) Increased by $848,016; As Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Market Value Declined, Rr Partners LP Lowered by $1.64 Million Its Holding

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.29 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.46. About 2.35M shares traded or 64.60% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 31,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 225,655 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 194,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 92.32 million shares traded or 89.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/04/2018 – MAIDEN HOLDINGS APPOINTS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO MANAGE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With Their Values; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 07/03/2018 – Potbelly Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 07/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEO of a top oil and gas producer and the head of Bank of America’s digital banking segment; 09/04/2018 – Michael Hartnett, the chief investment strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, instead sees the Fed and its monetary tightening as the root; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Charge-Offs $911M; 23/03/2018 – NY AG Fines Bank Of America $42 Million For Fraudulent ‘masking’ Scheme — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lincoln Financial Group Again Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lincoln Financial Group Is Making It Easier for Small Business Owners to Offer Group Benefits – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Lincoln National Corporation’s (NYSE:LNC) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications by 6,398 shares to 20,085 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,411 shares, and cut its stake in Linamar Corp. (LIMAF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings.