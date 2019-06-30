Rockshelter Capital Management Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) Has Raised by $848,016; Icon Advisers Holds Holding in Prudential Financial (PRU)

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 22,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $101. About 2.24 million shares traded or 18.05% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Ohio youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – Alta Energy Completes Zero Energy Retrofit of Amenities Building at Santa Clara Office Park; 17/04/2018 – KEN POLIZIANI NAMED PGIM’S CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO LEAD GLOBAL BRAND GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Two Washington youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Texas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 10/04/2018 – PGIM INVESTMENTS SAYS ENTERED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF PGIM ULTRA SHORT BOND ETF; 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 31,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 225,655 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 194,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 101.86M shares traded or 95.77% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting; 03/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – HARVARD KENNEDY, BOFA ANNOUNCE COUNCIL ON RESPONSIBLE USE OF AI; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, BofA Leads; 11/04/2018 – BofA, Harvard Partner on the Growth, Prosperity of AI (Video); 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Pretax Earnings $8.4B, up 15%; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Charge-Offs $911M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 22,262 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 0.43% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First National Co reported 107,754 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of holds 0.37% or 1.39 million shares. Mondrian Investment Prtnrs Ltd holds 0% or 1,323 shares. Blume Management Inc has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3,686 shares. 402,054 were accumulated by Buckingham Cap Mgmt. Vanguard owns 0.71% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 660.28 million shares. At State Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 17,327 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 13.00 million shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.58% or 439,299 shares. 424,753 were reported by Ima Wealth. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cornerstone Advsr owns 234,100 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv owns 3.53M shares.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE) by 23,982 shares to 87,010 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,411 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Clas (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Advisors Ltd Llc holds 1.03% or 54,734 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.14% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 8,924 are owned by Prelude Capital Limited Liability Company. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.14% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 320 shares. Spirit Of America New York reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Cetera Ltd Liability Com owns 3,346 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 429 shares or 0% of the stock. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp has 0.08% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 727,316 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp owns 13,845 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Country Tru Retail Bank holds 21 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 610 shares. 1.71M were accumulated by Nordea Inv Mngmt.