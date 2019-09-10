Rockshelter Capital Management Raised Facebook (FB) Holding by $2.40 Million; Consulta LTD Has Decreased Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $52.00 Million as Stock Price Rose

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 14,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 72,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 57,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $188.76. About 14.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook Unveils Tools to Boost In-Store Sales and Personalized Ads; 26/03/2018 – Elon Musk: Facebook ‘gives me the willies’; 10/05/2018 – Google and Facebook ban Irish vote ads; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 05/04/2018 – Nigeria’s ex-president unaware of any Cambridge Analytica involvement in elections -spokesman; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 20/03/2018 – Best of Late Night: Stephen Colbert Would Have Liked a Facebook Alert About Cambridge Analytica; 07/03/2018 – Georgia DOED: Facebook to invest $750 million in Stanton Springs data center; 11/05/2018 – Congress finally published all of the political Facebook ads purchased by Russian groups hoping to sow discord before and after the 2016 U.S. election; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Mets fans can stop freaking out about MLB-Facebook `history’

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $127.51. About 1.31M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 139,464 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Addison Capital holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,700 shares. 103,574 are owned by Private Advisor Group Limited Com. Rhode Island-based Blue Fincl Capital has invested 2.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Halsey Assocs Ct accumulated 89,187 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.09% or 4,468 shares. Redwood Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fin Mngmt Pro Inc accumulated 799 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Hirtle Callaghan & Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Veritable Lp holds 72,211 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Lc has 0.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,240 shares. 53,691 were reported by Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 564,600 shares stake. Cls Ltd holds 10,618 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11,443 shares to 138,058 shares, valued at $13.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Clas (BRKB) by 1,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,704 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $692.30 million for 14.97 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 0.4% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 497,208 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.12% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 919,122 are held by Swiss Natl Bank. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.12% or 147,214 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Piedmont Invest Advisors accumulated 65,004 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 0.18% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 15,239 were reported by Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech. Hyman Charles D reported 0.03% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.07% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 209 were reported by Ent Fin Ser. New England Rech And Mngmt reported 0.46% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.11% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Waddell & Reed Fincl has 0.19% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 10,640 were reported by Qs Ltd Liability Company.