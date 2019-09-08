Rockshelter Capital Management Raised Facebook (FB) Holding by $2.40 Million as Share Value Rose; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Claar Advisors Upped Position by $1.90 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 14,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 72,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 57,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – BLUMENTHAL SENDS LETTER TO FTC ABOUT FACEBOOK; 03/05/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações offers free access to apps in data push; 02/05/2018 – News10: #BREAKING: #CambridgeAnalytica the data firm at the center of #Facebook privacy scandal will close…; 17/05/2018 – ISS said Facebook “has been somewhat responsive during the controversy, but shareholders should continue to closely monitor data privacy issues.”; 11/04/2018 – U.S. HOUSE HEARING WITH FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG BEGINS; 25/03/2018 – HeraldScotland: EXCLUSIVE’Facebook should be regulated like the BBC’: SNP’s top MP on digital and media calls for crackdown in; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s frantic effort to regain its balance; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 09/05/2018 – Facebook seeks right formula as it courts dating market; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $225.59. About 822,853 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72 million and $207.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 136,788 shares to 54,554 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division has 0.14% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 5,484 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 93,029 shares stake. Cidel Asset Management Inc holds 1,514 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Co accumulated 6,149 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 4,020 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 3,620 shares. Tradition Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,575 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 2,158 were accumulated by Df Dent And Communications Inc. 168,665 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 8,163 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has 0.83% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 110,089 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Gru Pcl owns 146,883 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 143,563 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 19,027 shares to 217,343 shares, valued at $15.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications by 6,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,085 shares, and cut its stake in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE).