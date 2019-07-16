Rockshelter Capital Management Raised Citigroup (C) Position; Occidental Petroleum Has 1.17 Sentiment

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc. (C) stake by 3.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc acquired 6,228 shares as Citigroup Inc. (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Rockshelter Capital Management Llc holds 181,671 shares with $11.30M value, up from 175,443 last quarter. Citigroup Inc. now has $164.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 10.52 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/03/2018 – Citi Wins Top Honours in Global Custodian Awards; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank names Thomas Schlaus Zurich team leader; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES ISAO KOJIMA AS HEAD OF TREASURY, TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video); 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 412 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 353 trimmed and sold stakes in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 590.78 million shares, down from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Occidental Petroleum Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 10 to 11 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 60 Reduced: 293 Increased: 310 New Position: 102.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.05 million for 11.81 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.16 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 9.59 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 55.49% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation for 6.29 million shares. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. owns 475,005 shares or 6.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. has 5.43% invested in the company for 70,000 shares. The Texas-based Mitchell Group Inc has invested 4.2% in the stock. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 369,200 shares.

The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 4.48M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased Charter Communications stake by 6,398 shares to 20,085 valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced T (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 19,027 shares and now owns 217,343 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Clas (BRKB) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708. Hu W. Bradford also sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, February 14.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. Jefferies upgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Friday, February 22. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $73 target. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $99 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.