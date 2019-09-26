Rockshelter Capital Management Maintains Holding in Range Resources (RRC); Watsco (WSO) Stock Rose While Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Decreased Its Stake

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $981,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $166.26. About 277,194 shares traded or 17.75% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 38.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 116,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 419,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 302,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 10.93 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF) by 84,840 shares to 363,804 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) by 42,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexpoint Credit Strategies Fund.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.41M for 18.47 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Enterprise Svcs Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Mason Street Lc holds 17,179 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Bartlett And Com Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 12 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 55,401 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 41,149 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.04% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 73,219 shares. 30,802 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. Moreover, Paragon Cap Ltd Com has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Carlson Capital LP stated it has 311,154 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl, North Carolina-based fund reported 820 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 1,719 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $291.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Building Product (NYSE:CBPX) by 11,670 shares to 211,841 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Clas (BRKB) by 5,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,879 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 733,705 are owned by Wellington Mgmt Group Llp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 53,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 2.91 million shares. South Dakota Invest Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 103,020 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada owns 1,197 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 409,550 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 59,229 shares. Sailingstone Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 40.46M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Salient Capital Advisors Lc reported 79,740 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 19,601 are owned by Next Fincl Group Incorporated. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).