Rockshelter Capital Management Lowered Trinseo Sa (TSE) Position By $1.08 Million; Franklin Street Advisors Has Cut Metlife (MET) Stake

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased Trinseo Sa (TSE) stake by 21.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,982 shares as Trinseo Sa (TSE)’s stock declined 16.94%. The Rockshelter Capital Management Llc holds 87,010 shares with $3.94 million value, down from 110,992 last quarter. Trinseo Sa now has $1.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 356,726 shares traded or 9.56% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 96.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 141,771 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 6.67%. The Franklin Street Advisors Inc holds 5,692 shares with $242,000 value, down from 147,463 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $48.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 3.13 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.50 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $48 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, January 16. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 12 with “Hold”.

Among 2 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trinseo had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of TSE in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, down 21.67% or $0.52 from last year’s $2.4 per share. TSE’s profit will be $76.77M for 5.25 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Trinseo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.48% EPS growth.