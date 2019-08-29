Rockshelter Capital Management Lowered Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Position by $2.40 Million; Valuation Rose; As Teleflex (TFX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Diam Company LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $16.00 Million

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 119,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 303,748 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 423,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 6.66M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS IT IS NOT ACTIVELY ASSESSING INVESTMENT IN KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER REPEATS PREPARED TO LOOK AT MANY OPTIONS ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Limited Conference Call Advisory; 19/04/2018 – Canada’s Caisse pension fund reveals stake in Kinder Morgan; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 71.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 52,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 21,018 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 73,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $364.44. About 100,640 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Rev $587.2M; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Simplastic Suprapubic Puncture Instruments: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 650704100 5; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) by 12,919 shares to 41,011 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 24,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 893,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $356,250 activity.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.22 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.