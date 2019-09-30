Rockshelter Capital Management Lowered Its Continental Building Product (CBPX) Position by $303,420; Shares Declined; Curtiss (CW) Holder Strs Ohio Has Lowered Its Holding by $645,541

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Continental Building Product (CBPX) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 11,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 211,841 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63M, down from 223,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Building Product for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 198,993 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Curtiss (CW) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 5,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 30,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88 million, down from 35,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Curtiss for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $130.18. About 38,209 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING WILL COMMENCE IN 2018 AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH AT LEAST 2022; 23/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT GETS $85M CONTRACT FOR NAVY AIRCRAFT PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q Net $43.6M; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Cuts 2018 View To EPS $5.47-EPS $5.62; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50M IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.41B-$2.45B; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT – THE ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE ACTIVITY WILL BE CONDUCTED CONCURRENTLY WITH CO’S ONGOING $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2018

Analysts await Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.5 per share. CBPX’s profit will be $12.49 million for 19.06 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Continental Building Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.28% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Continental Building Products (CBPX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Continental Building Products (CBPX) Announces Resignation of Lone Star-Affiliated Board Members – StreetInsider.com” published on March 22, 2016, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Continental Building Products Announces Susan G. Komen® Partnership – Business Wire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CBPX shares while 54 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 33.02 million shares or 4.54% less from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Polaris Cap Management Lc has 0.16% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 141,800 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 152,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 140,301 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 1.65M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) or 465 shares. Huntington National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Legal General Grp Inc Plc reported 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). 14,293 were accumulated by Alps Advisors Inc. Goldman Sachs Group holds 817,295 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 2,872 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 188,797 shares. 2.68M were accumulated by Macquarie Grp. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 5,400 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc Inc Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 24,857 shares.

Analysts await Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.7 per share. CW’s profit will be $78.63 million for 17.69 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual EPS reported by Curtiss-Wright Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp. (NYSE:MAS) by 10,763 shares to 14,815 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 13,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Curtiss-Wright Could Weather Tariff Storm – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018, Fool.com published: “Curtiss-Wright Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold CW shares while 107 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.92 million shares or 0.87% more from 31.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Investments holds 3,200 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Washington Cap Management accumulated 4,300 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Northern reported 413,486 shares. Alps Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,806 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York-based Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). 3,512 are held by Caxton Associates Lp. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 6,614 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs reported 0.04% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 59 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies has invested 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 22,726 shares. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW).