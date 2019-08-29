Rockshelter Capital Management Lowered By $1.08 Million Its Trinseo Sa (TSE) Position; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering McKesson (MCK)

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased Trinseo Sa (TSE) stake by 21.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,982 shares as Trinseo Sa (TSE)’s stock declined 10.35%. The Rockshelter Capital Management Llc holds 87,010 shares with $3.94 million value, down from 110,992 last quarter. Trinseo Sa now has $1.39B valuation. The stock increased 3.85% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 482,722 shares traded or 13.82% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M

Among 4 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $13500 lowest target. $148.50's average target is 7.29% above currents $138.41 stock price. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has "Overweight" rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 22. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with "Neutral" rating in Monday, July 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold McKesson Corporation shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 8,096 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc owns 550 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Muhlenkamp And owns 69,600 shares. Mechanics Bancorporation Trust Department stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Meeder Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 817 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus has invested 0.17% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Becker Cap Inc holds 245,663 shares. Principal Fincl has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Colorado-based Alps Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Strategic Financial Inc has 0.61% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Pinnacle Associates holds 2,480 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.03% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 19,982 shares. Johnson Financial Grp owns 354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.07% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 37,318 shares.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.59 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. It has a 45 P/E ratio. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community oncology and other specialty practices.

Among 3 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Trinseo has $55 highest and $3200 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 16.68% above currents $34 stock price. Trinseo had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. Citigroup downgraded Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $3200 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Deutsche Bank.