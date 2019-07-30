Rockshelter Capital Management Lifted Citigroup (C) Holding By $386,136; Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc. (C) stake by 3.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc acquired 6,228 shares as Citigroup Inc. (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Rockshelter Capital Management Llc holds 181,671 shares with $11.30 million value, up from 175,443 last quarter. Citigroup Inc. now has $161.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $71.54. About 5.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 03/05/2018 – Bulgaria’s BEH picks Citi as global coordinator for bond issue; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP NET CREDIT LOSSES $1.87 BLN VS $1.71 BLN; 18/04/2018 – From Citigroup to the Fed, Curve-Inversion Angst Is Intensifying; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS

Among 4 analysts covering Seven Generations A (TSE:VII), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seven Generations A had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) earned “Buy” rating by Altacorp on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital given on Thursday, March 21. Raymond James maintained the shares of VII in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. GMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16.5 target in Friday, March 1 report. See Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $16.5 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $18.5 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Eight Capital Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt holds 11,515 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Artemis Inv Management Llp invested in 2.18 million shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Co reported 803 shares. Sterling Investment Management Incorporated invested in 12,117 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Loeb Corp reported 99 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Davidson Investment Advsrs holds 0.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 124,357 shares. Eaton Vance holds 2.14 million shares. North American Corp invested in 13,723 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na accumulated 657,081 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Smithfield Tru holds 4,795 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 117,825 were accumulated by Stoneridge Investment Prns Limited Liability. First Tru Advsrs Lp owns 274,730 shares. 27,481 were accumulated by Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt. Palisade Cap Mngmt Lc Nj has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 23,482 shares to 46,171 valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Clas (BRKB) stake by 1,590 shares and now owns 127,704 shares. Linamar Corp. (LIMAF) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14. $442,708 worth of stock was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Theglobeandmail.com with their article: “The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX – The Globe and Mail” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Takeda Celebrates MPS Awareness Day in Recognition of the Seven Rare MPS Diseases – PRNewswire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Republicans divided on Trump Mexico tariffs – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday’s TSX breakouts: A dividend stock with 10 buy calls that has jumped 600% over the past decade – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

The stock increased 5.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 455,452 shares traded. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. The firm holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 544,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. It has a 5.44 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had gross proved plus probable reserves of 1,535 million barrels of oil equivalent.