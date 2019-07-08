Rockshelter Capital Management Increases Stake in Bank Of America (BAC); Oracle Com (ORCL) Holder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Lowered Holding by $1.46 Million as Stock Rose

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 31,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 225,655 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 194,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 26.39 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Houlihan Lokey; 08/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S BLANCH CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Senior RMBS Trader Choran Is Said to Retire From Bank of America; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 9 (Table)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 27,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 179,159 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, down from 206,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 15.61 million shares traded or 13.36% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes And Communication stated it has 168,510 shares. Bailard stated it has 28,970 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 491,144 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Gru invested in 64,564 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Acg Wealth holds 0.05% or 6,488 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Banque Pictet And Cie invested in 219,528 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Creative Planning owns 362,535 shares. Country Trust National Bank stated it has 513,781 shares. Principal Gp Inc stated it has 4.65 million shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 23 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 45,883 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt reported 0.44% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 20.78 million shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp Com (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 205,881 shares to 3.34M shares, valued at $103.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc Com (NYSE:GLW).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.96 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent holds 0.68% or 43,228 shares. Cim Inv Mangement owns 78,375 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 256,967 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Com stated it has 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Counsel Limited has invested 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Benin Management invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 137,775 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Lee Danner Bass, Tennessee-based fund reported 36,188 shares. Ci Invests Inc has invested 0.8% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd New York, New York-based fund reported 474,749 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited owns 1.23 million shares. Montgomery Investment Management owns 206,985 shares. London Of Virginia reported 68,157 shares. 298,226 were reported by Amica Mutual. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 11,440 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 15,649 shares to 272,148 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linamar Corp. (LIMAF) by 27,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,555 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications.

