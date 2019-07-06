Rockshelter Capital Management Increases Position in Citigroup (C); Encana (ECA) Shares Rose While Westchester Capital Management Upped by $6.90 Million Its Position

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, up from 175,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 7.82 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR CONSUMER BANKING IS ESSENTIAL TO MEETING COST-SAVE GOALS; 05/04/2018 – AUSNUTRIA SAYS CITI AGRI FUND TO HOLD 25.18% AFTER DEALS; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Revenue Revised to $17.5 Billion From $17.26 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews; 29/05/2018 – Citi Flirts With Reviving Debit-Card Rewards at New Online Bank; 02/05/2018 – Citi’s Schulz agrees but highlights China as a possible longer-term headwind; 18/04/2018 – CITI NAMES PARR, ARVESCHOUG AS CO-HEADS OF GLOBAL COMMS GROUP; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Markets Rev $3.42B; 30/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8% in 2018, Citi Leads

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corporation (ECA) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 985,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.35 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24 million, up from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.94. About 15.13M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 19,027 shares to 217,343 shares, valued at $15.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications by 6,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,085 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM).

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 115,000 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $72.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by 185,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,453 shares, and cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

