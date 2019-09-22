Rockshelter Capital Management Increased Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $1.30 Million; As Eog Res Com (EOG) Market Value Declined, Holder Miller Howard Investments Raised Its Holding

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 45.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 11,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 36,857 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43M, up from 25,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 4.79M shares traded or 23.75% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 79,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.29M, up from 72,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Mark Zuckerberg Defends the Messenger Kids App; 30/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: WhatsApp co-founder to exit Facebook after reportedly clashing with other leaders; 09/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal Is a `Game Changer’ for Data Privacy Regulation; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum quits Facebook; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESWOMAN SAYS GERMAN GOVT WANTS FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE CLARITY AFTER REPORTS OF DATA ABUSE; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S MESSENGER KIDS APP COLLECTS MINIMUM AMOUNT OF INFORMATION, DATA IS NOT SHARED WITH THIRD PARTIES; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: FTC says it “has an open non-public investigation into” Facebook’s privacy practices; 06/04/2018 – Social media users treated as ‘experimental rats,’ EU data watchdog says as he urges Facebook changes; 06/04/2018 – Consumer groups to approach FTC over Facebook’s facial recognition

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stralem And Inc holds 48,650 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 2,356 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Stonebridge Cap Ltd reported 12,161 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Private Advisors owns 30,293 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers Inc reported 145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,646 are held by Two Sigma Ltd Liability Company. Enterprise holds 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 210 shares. Findlay Park Llp reported 3.50M shares. Amarillo Natl Bank invested 0.3% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Raymond James Finance Services Advsrs reported 79,470 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hilltop Hldg reported 6,784 shares. Next Grp holds 0.01% or 1,218 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 0.26% or 37,485 shares in its portfolio.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 59,043 shares to 845,554 shares, valued at $70.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nokia Corp Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NOK) by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.92M shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp Com (NASDAQ:SABR).

