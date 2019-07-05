Rockshelter Capital Management Holds Position in Citigroup (C); Junto Capital Management LP Upped Its Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $12.37 Million as Stock Rose

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 175,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 3.46M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/03/2018 – Wireless World: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 13/04/2018 – Citi sees further boost from Trump tax cuts as earnings rise; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP WGP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP WILL CONSIDER HAVING CORBAT TAKE ON CHAIRMAN ROLE; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 07/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN SEPT.: CITI SURVEY; 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Citi heat; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 126.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 34,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,206 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.18M, up from 27,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $377.58. About 1.68M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 09/05/2018 – Netflix Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/03/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Netflix takes a look at news; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 19/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL, NETFLIX ARE SAID TO DISCUSS CONTENT TIE-UP: PTI; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 20/04/2018 – Independent: Netflix’s Safe: Exclusive first trailer for Michael C. Hall in gated community drama; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 22/05/2018 – Obamas Agree to Produce Shows and Films for Netflix

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED sold $22.29 million worth of stock or 67,907 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 652,529 shares to 930,356 shares, valued at $32.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 425,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,108 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 19,027 shares to 217,343 shares, valued at $15.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 119,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,748 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

