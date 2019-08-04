Rockshelter Capital Management Holds Holding in Citigroup (C); Roffman Miller Associates Has Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Position as Shares Rose

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 181,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, up from 175,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56 million shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – CITI CHIEF ECONOMIST PAUL BRENNAN SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 126,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 23,048 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 149,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks says aims to triple China revenue by 2022; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 24/04/2018 – Three African American Racial Justice Leaders Respond To Starbucks Effort To End Bias In Its Company; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Strong Yield Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Gets New Cannabis ETF With Unique Characteristics – Forbes” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Lc holds 0.22% or 5.21M shares in its portfolio. Masters Capital Limited Liability invested in 200,000 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Burney invested in 0.36% or 92,223 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc holds 799,481 shares. 170,671 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Gradient Limited Com holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 123,571 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 7,610 shares. Everence Capital Management holds 0.51% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 47,146 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 7,566 shares in its portfolio. Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 0.33% or 194,720 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 14.82M shares. Davis has invested 1.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Linscomb Williams stated it has 52,537 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). California-based Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 19,027 shares to 217,343 shares, valued at $15.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 15,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,148 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Americas & CAP Segments Aid Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “I Was Wrong About Starbucks Stock – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Earnings: SBUX Stock Surges as Q3 Profit, Sales Top Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.4% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Savings Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) has 0.67% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Corda Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 259,288 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Bailard owns 58,916 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn invested in 0% or 42 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,316 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt holds 13,300 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 68,196 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.27% or 13,163 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 10,905 shares. Westfield Capital Co Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Park Avenue Securities Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Legacy Capital Prtnrs reported 23,755 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 90.99 million shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12,162 shares to 219,184 shares, valued at $24.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $26.98 million activity. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64M on Thursday, February 7.