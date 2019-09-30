Rockshelter Capital Management Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Has Lowered by $1.24 Million; Discovery Capital Management Increases Stake in Cameco (CCJ)

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 11,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 34,561 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71 million, down from 46,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $114.3. About 1.84 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 92,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.15 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 1.15M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI) by 1.61M shares to 570,000 shares, valued at $24.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyft Inc by 194,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,440 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Grp Incorporated Inc reported 650 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 3,662 shares in its portfolio. 1,227 are owned by First Personal Fincl Service. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Franklin invested in 259,352 shares. Moore Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 100,000 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns reported 4,728 shares stake. Korea Inv has 107,616 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Ltd has 0.09% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 3,792 shares. Cognios Cap Lc, Kansas-based fund reported 20,985 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 2.54M shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 205,116 are held by Carlson L P. Fil has invested 0.34% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).