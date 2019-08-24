Rockshelter Capital Management Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Has Cut by $2.47 Million as Valuation Declined; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Value Rose, Twin Tree Management LP Increased Its Position

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 46,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, down from 69,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.16. About 2.53M shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 354.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 97,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 125,412 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.00M, up from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $212.04. About 977,860 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “L Brands Options Traders Set a Floor as Stock Slumps – Schaeffers Research” published on August 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Edwards SAPIEN 3 TAVR Receives FDA Approval For Low-Risk Patients – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Examination Of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:BAX) by 73,600 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (Put) (NYSE:SNE) by 139,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 26.43 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, WYNN – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Likely to Shape Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Earnings in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target earnings tip strong consumer spending – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,721 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical reported 38,825 shares stake. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 51,944 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.08% or 46,296 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The stated it has 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc accumulated 4,232 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The New York-based Moore Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.49% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.13% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 2,239 are held by Intersect Capital Ltd. Akre Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 5.09M shares or 5.64% of the stock. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.19% or 1.40 million shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Council owns 97,300 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs has invested 0.14% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).