Rockshelter Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by $1.08 Million; Anthem Com (ANTM) Holder Hwg Holdings LP Lowered Its Position by $1.98 Million as Valuation Declined

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 6,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,158 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, down from 27,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 550,914 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,010 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 110,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 135,376 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 15,478 shares to 16,166 shares, valued at $956,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 15,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500Etf (IVV).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 15.42 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, down 21.67% or $0.52 from last year’s $2.4 per share. TSE’s profit will be $76.74M for 5.35 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Trinseo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.48% EPS growth.

