Rockshelter Capital Management Has Trimmed Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake by $1.16 Million; As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Share Value Declined, Stockbridge Partners Has Boosted by $26.95 Million Its Holding

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 277,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.70M, up from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $94.71. About 510,055 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 11,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 138,058 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.98 million, down from 149,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 8.02 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK; 20/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP NAP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 05/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS Boosted 11c by Mark-to-Market Gains on New Accounting; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 14/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 J.P. Morgan Chase Comm’l Mtg Sec Tr 2015-UES Rtgs; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Guidewire Software’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guidewire -4.7% amid light guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Guidewire Software Announces Ontellus as New Solution Alliance Partner – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Peel Mutual Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform With Cloud Delivery Through Deloitte – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Setting the Tone for Guidewire’s (GWRE) Q3 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 58,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Stevens Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 11,186 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Macquarie Group Incorporated reported 78,864 shares. Sit Assocs invested in 32,800 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Service reported 932 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based Regions Fin has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Azimuth Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 111,240 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 68,152 shares. 6,135 are held by Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Fmr Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Artisan Limited Partnership holds 3.54M shares. Northern Tru accumulated 414,964 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 7,000 shares. Oppenheimer & Com holds 0.01% or 2,429 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “The market has a technical problem, making it ‘vulnerable’ to a rapid sell-off, JP Morgan says – CNBC” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase July card charge-off rates improves – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.