Rockshelter Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $650,790; Mayo Investment Advisers Increased Its Position in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by $1.29 Million

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 9,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 172,374 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.07 million, down from 181,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.38. About 11.92M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 23/04/2018 – Mayo Says Gary Cohn Should Be Citi’s Next Chairman (Video); 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 15/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 44.4 PCT; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68; 09/04/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Decrease 16% This Year, Citi Leads; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLD HIRES CITIGROUP TO MANAGE EU500M BOND SALE

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 30.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 51,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 220,775 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53M, up from 169,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 3.90M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Horizon Invests Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 16,321 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 115 shares. Pension Serv holds 0% or 11,297 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership has 757,509 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 49,999 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Axa accumulated 235,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 960 shares. Fil Limited reported 2.76M shares. Moreover, Numerixs Technologies has 0.13% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 18,204 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Company has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 314,372 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 13,801 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Company New York owns 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 53,034 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $473,466 activity. BEEBE CHERYL K also bought $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares. $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10. MONAHAN WILLIAM T bought 2,360 shares worth $49,902. Freeland Clint also bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kentucky-based Field Main Bancorp has invested 0.94% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr owns 73 shares. Private Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Harvey Cap Inc holds 101,280 shares. Waddell & Reed has invested 0.78% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Centurylink Management Company has 1.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 47,085 were accumulated by Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 1.57 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 1.65 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Asset Management Incorporated owns 218,619 shares. Bell Bankshares reported 0.08% stake. Court Place Advsr has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fiduciary Com holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 182,356 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).