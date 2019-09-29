Rockshelter Capital Management Has Raised Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $1.30 Million; Shares Rose; New York Mtg Tr (NYMT) Holding Maintained by Advisors Asset Management Inc

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 79,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.29 million, up from 72,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief Plans to Step Down; 20/04/2018 – PwC had cleared Facebook’s privacy practices in leak period; 20/04/2018 – Web trackers are exploiting websites’ access to Facebook user data, according to a security research report; 26/03/2018 – Facebook Logs Text, Call Histories for Some Android Users; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 20/03/2018 – Facebook accused of influencing US elections and Brexit; 28/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned again by UK lawmakers to give evidence on data scandal; 13/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St swoons on Tillerson firing, tech losses; oil dragged down; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AGREED TO GIVE ACCESS TO SERVERS; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg would be wise to steer questions toward privacy and away from Facebook’s business model

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in New York Mtg Tr Inc (NYMT) by 78.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 283,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 644,593 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00M, up from 360,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in New York Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 2.03 million shares traded. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has declined 0.97% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS) by 17,260 shares to 817,097 shares, valued at $17.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,504 shares, and cut its stake in Fst Tr New Opport Mlp & Ene (FPL).

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $291.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 1,919 shares to 36,826 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Clas (BRKB) by 5,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,879 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

