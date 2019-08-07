Rockshelter Capital Management Has Raised Citigroup (C) Holding; Gemmer Asset Management Has Increased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $707,371

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 181,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 175,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 12.16M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Italy’s crisis to dominate; German jobless data; Euro zone business morale; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 2.57 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 10/05/2018 – FINOS ELECTS IHS MARKIT & CITI EXECUTIVES AS CHAIR & VICE CHAIR; 19/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN MIKE O’NEILL COMMENTS AT MEETING; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N NAMES MARK SLAUGHTER AS VICE-CHAIRMAN FOR GLOBAL CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS – MEMO

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 6.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 306,720 are owned by Evercore Wealth Management Limited Co. Chemical Commercial Bank stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Marathon Mgmt has invested 1.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Page Arthur B holds 4.11% or 35,247 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 4,611 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation invested in 22,743 shares. Burke Herbert Comml Bank invested 5.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Modera Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,584 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca accumulated 136,451 shares or 3.44% of the stock. Sphera Funds Mgmt accumulated 265,000 shares or 3.4% of the stock. Truepoint invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stratford Consulting Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kames Public Limited Company reported 717,716 shares. Moreover, Edgemoor Investment Inc has 0.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,871 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs owns 191 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Time to Hope for ‘Turnaround Tuesday’ – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio: Johnson & Johnson Is Added To The Wait List – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 794 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 102,810 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 11,645 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,200 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,703 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Liability Co reported 9,600 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 3.37M shares. Guild Investment Mngmt stated it has 32,620 shares. Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.63M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life has invested 0.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability holds 318,399 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 984,792 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.47% or 640,510 shares in its portfolio.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 38,205 shares to 19,739 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 19,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,343 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kahn Brothers’ Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aurora Cannabis: Questions Over Its Cash Balance – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s consumer unit bolsters Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.