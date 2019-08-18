Rockshelter Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by $2.71 Million as Share Value Rose; Altfest L J & Company Lowered Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $780,912

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 5,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 8,122 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 13,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 8.35M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 65.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 38,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 19,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 57,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 1.85 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q Net $666M; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.15 million for 8.70 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southernsun Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp, Tennessee-based fund reported 38,768 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Com holds 0% or 5 shares. Principal Fincl Group, Iowa-based fund reported 3.68 million shares. Corsair Mgmt LP accumulated 13,428 shares. Korea Corporation owns 507,612 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 264 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.49% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Mackay Shields Limited Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 195,696 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 18,595 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Company reported 876,900 shares. Moreover, Legacy Private Trust has 0.24% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel reported 1.68% stake. City Hldg Company owns 70 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Skba Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 6,650 shares. Wms Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,615 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6,748 shares to 10,137 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarl owns 59,140 shares. Baker Avenue Asset LP accumulated 0.11% or 16,416 shares. First Merchants Corporation holds 43,091 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Co Fincl Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 308,285 shares. Ledyard Bank reported 0.29% stake. Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak owns 1.23% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,216 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 3,340 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt reported 45,500 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Violich Cap owns 130,329 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.37% or 2.39 million shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank reported 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 75,748 are owned by Parsons Capital Ri. Destination Wealth accumulated 1.4% or 309,027 shares. And Mngmt Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,587 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).