Rockshelter Capital Management Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Stake by $2.40 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Price Declined, Mufg Americas Holdings Has Raised by $508,728 Its Position

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 14,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 72,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 57,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $185.39. About 1.08M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – In a 2004 interview, Mark Zuckerberg described Facebook as a place to “find some interesting information about people.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/05/2018 – “Facebook effect” turns Swedish steel town into tech hot-spot; 27/03/2018 – The National: Exclusive: Sean Spicer on fake news, Facebook privacy – and his tell-all memoir; 24/03/2018 – Facebook’s privacy woes are just the tip of the iceberg, Recode’s Ed Lee told CNBC’s “On the Money”; 19/03/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Announces Facebook, Inc. Securities Law Investigation; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 22/05/2018 – l AM SORRY FOR MISTAKE-ZUCKERBERG; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAS LETTER FROM FTC WITH QUESTIONS REGARDING DATA ACQUIRED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, BUT DOES NOT HAVE AN INDICATION OF A FORMAL PROBE; 21/03/2018 – The Cambridge Analytica scandal knocked roughly $50 billion off Facebook’s market value this week; 20/03/2018 – Times Colonist: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower #ChristopherWylie in 2016: source…

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 7,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 112,764 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, up from 105,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 694,629 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 3.57M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Geode Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.22% or 4,786 shares in its portfolio. 19,590 were accumulated by Cna Fincl Corp. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 0.5% or 1.42M shares. Nomura Asset Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 131,067 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,087 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 113,024 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 479,079 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 3,932 are held by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd. Syntal Cap Prns Ltd Company reported 0.35% stake. Linscomb And Williams accumulated 108,383 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.02% or 1,706 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. $1.80M worth of stock was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 the insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 7,733 shares to 231,039 shares, valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 32,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,894 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,874 were accumulated by Cohen Steers. Mechanics Bancorp Department reported 1,320 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Markston Intl Ltd Company owns 78,888 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Co reported 1.17% stake. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,282 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 1.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pacific Global Inv has 18,012 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Roosevelt invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Connors Investor Serv Inc accumulated 5,500 shares. Dillon has 1.8% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 33,270 shares. Duquesne Family Office invested in 61,665 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management invested in 8,968 shares. First Foundation reported 7.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 38,205 shares to 19,739 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications by 6,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,085 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Clas (BRKB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

