Rockshelter Capital Management Has Increased Facebook (FB) Position By $2.40 Million; Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased Facebook (FB) stake by 24.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc acquired 14,473 shares as Facebook (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Rockshelter Capital Management Llc holds 72,463 shares with $12.08M value, up from 57,990 last quarter. Facebook now has $513.60B valuation. The stock decreased 4.47% or $8.43 during the last trading session, reaching $180.02. About 12.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-A question of trust; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too; 21/03/2018 – Germany wants clarity from Facebook after reports of data abuse; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ZUCKERBERG DOES NOT COMMIT TO APPLY EU LAW GLOBALLY, BUT SAYS GLOBAL CHANGES WILL BE ‘IN SPIRIT’ WITH IT; 22/03/2018 – Facebook says it was `caught flat-footed’ on data leak; 28/03/2018 – Playboy Latest to Delete Facebook Amid Data Handling Fallout; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Lax Data Policies Led to Cambridge Analytica Crisis; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap(TM) Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 11/04/2018 – Live updates from Day 2 of Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress The Facebook CEO is speaking during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing; 16/04/2018 – ‘Suspicious’ Buyers Behind Facebook Ads (Video)

The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 711,280 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES MEETING 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING FFO BETWEEN $1.16 AND $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of necessity community and neighborhood shopping centers in the eastern and western regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. As of December 31, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 30 owned retail properties totaling approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. It has a 44.9 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. Guggenheim upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $200 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, March 20. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 23,482 shares to 46,171 valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stake by 11,443 shares and now owns 138,058 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Clas (BRKB) was reduced too.

