Rockshelter Capital Management Has Decreased General Motors (GM) Position by $579,013; Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holder Autonomy Capital LP Upped Its Holding

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 1.17M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 15,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 272,148 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 287,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 3.76M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 04/04/2018 – S.KOREA URGES STX OFFSHORE, GM KOREA TO PREPARE SURVIVAL PLANS; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA COURT RECEIVERSHIP DECISION DELAYED TO MONDAY; 18/04/2018 – GM EXTENDS EXISTING $14.5B REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 18/04/2018 – Michael Wayland: BREAKING: @Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen leaving company to “pursue other interests”; @GM names Steve; 13/03/2018 – India cuts Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalty, may trigger another row; 07/03/2018 – GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure; 23/04/2018 – S. KOREA, KDB ASK GM TO PLEDGE NO EXIT FOR 10 YEARS: YONHAP; 13/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS’ GM.N KOREA UNIT APPLIES FOR FOREIGN INVESTMENT ZONE DESIGNATION FOR ITS FACTORY SITE – INCHEON CITY OFFICIAL; 12/04/2018 – EVGO SAYS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH MAVEN, GM’S CAR SHARING BRAND, TO CONSTRUCT DC FAST CHARGING NETWORK AVAILABLE TO MAVEN GIG CHEVROLET BOLT EV DRIVERS

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 20.99% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.03B for 7.11 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.42% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.