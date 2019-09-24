Rockshelter Capital Management Has Boosted Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Stake; As Ecolab Com (ECL) Shares Rose, Capital Counsel Has Decreased Stake

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 8,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 295,019 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.08M, up from 286,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 1.15M shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-H; 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines would be the first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier to offer Wi-Fi on board; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Rev $704.1M; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues; 09/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 3,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 327,909 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.74 million, down from 331,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $195.83. About 524,800 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $291.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications by 1,058 shares to 19,027 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,561 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 85 are owned by Next Gp. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 11,600 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Premier Asset Limited Liability reported 7,056 shares stake. Gsa Llp accumulated 5,802 shares or 0.03% of the stock. D E Shaw And Communications accumulated 86,294 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 67,686 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 209 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.25% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). 99,000 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Ameriprise owns 520,503 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 26,752 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 3.14 million shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% or 100,260 shares. Shaker Invs Limited Liability Corp Oh owns 5,640 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. On Tuesday, July 30 the insider Christie Edward M III bought $99,584. $7,501 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares were bought by Wiggins Rocky.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (NYSE:WAB) by 89,495 shares to 987,846 shares, valued at $70.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 4,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).