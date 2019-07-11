Rockshelter Capital Management Has Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $2.40 Million; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Continues to Hold Position in Apple (AAPL)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 64.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 73,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 187,939 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.70 million, up from 114,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April; 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff; 29/05/2018 – Pegatron ships prototype MacBooks powered by Apple processors, supply chain sources say; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW LOWER PRICED IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 14,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 57,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 20.57 million shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – Facebook Says It Deleted 865 Million Posts, Mostly Spam; 21/03/2018 – Toronto Star: Mark Zuckerberg, so far missing from Facebook’s spiralling crisis, expected to publicly address scandal; 19/03/2018 – EUROPEAN JUSTICE COMMISSIONER JOUROVA TO RAISE ISSUE WITH FACEBOOK AND WITH US GOVERNMENT ON VISIT TO UNITED STATES THIS WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Facebook won’t extend European data standards to the rest of the world; 23/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg tells CNBC, “We’re open to regulation,” in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica’s data-mining scandal; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal Translation: Facebook will be fine; 10/04/2018 – David Kirkpatrick Discusses Facebook’s Senate Hearing (Video); 15/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s dual role at Facebook helm draws more fire; 30/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms:; 04/04/2018 – Facebook updates the number of users impacted by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Comml Bank holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 534,878 shares. Overbrook Mngmt Corp holds 36,426 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Sfmg Limited Liability Corp holds 1.41% or 51,224 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 5.34 million shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 187,939 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 1.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lifeplan Financial Group Inc Incorporated invested in 1,150 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Capwealth Ltd Liability Com accumulated 141,089 shares or 4.11% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11.73 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 20,232 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rockland Trust stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lpl Ltd Liability owns 2.33 million shares. Broderick Brian C reported 48,037 shares or 3.26% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.02% or 3,908 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 101.00 million shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush: Substantial Shift In iPhone Production Would Take 2 Years – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) sits at crucial crossroads after June rally – Live Trading News” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Legal Setbacks Unlikely to Significantly Affect Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday Apple Rumors: Users Can Delete Unwanted Apps in watchOS 6 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 121,894 shares to 231,038 shares, valued at $25.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 50,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,440 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Clas (BRKB) by 1,590 shares to 127,704 shares, valued at $25.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 38,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,739 shares, and cut its stake in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Cox Christopher K had sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39M on Tuesday, January 15. $7.97 million worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.