Rockshelter Capital Management Decreased Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding; Ruffer Llp Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position By $300,172

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stake by 7.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 11,443 shares as Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Rockshelter Capital Management Llc holds 138,058 shares with $13.98 million value, down from 149,501 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase & Co. now has $374.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO to discuss the future of work; 26/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan customers will now be able to ask Alexa for the firm’s research reports, according to a report; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA REINSTATES JPMORGAN AS BOND DEALER FROM MAY 2; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 17/05/2018 – DealBreaker: JPMorgan Places Child In Charge Of Childish Cryptocurrencies; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 14 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $130 target in Thursday, February 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Monday, April 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $132 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, January 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Counsel invested in 25,313 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greystone Managed Investments has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc has invested 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sigma Planning reported 0.47% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meeder Asset Management owns 68,657 shares. Financial Management Professionals holds 0.1% or 2,386 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advsr has 0.38% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, West Chester Cap Advisors has 0.77% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brown Capital invested in 6,168 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,436 shares. Brookmont Cap Mgmt reported 2.85% stake. Donaldson Management Ltd Llc, Indiana-based fund reported 281,490 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96 million. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.30 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Ruffer Llp increased Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) stake by 2.70 million shares to 13.61M valued at $47.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cigna Corp New stake by 541,087 shares and now owns 1.84M shares. Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iat Reinsurance Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,655 shares. The California-based Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Florida-based Camarda Fin Limited Company has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Country Trust Retail Bank holds 2.26% or 501,825 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt has 10,224 shares. Madison Investment holds 0.43% or 231,556 shares in its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 36,048 shares stake. 76,196 are held by M&R Mngmt Incorporated. Barrett Asset Ltd stated it has 392,421 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. 5,390 are owned by Fort Point Partners Lc. Ftb Advsr has 116,725 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc reported 0.28% stake. American Financial Bank invested in 49,786 shares. Tokio Marine Asset has 0.17% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brouwer And Janachowski Llc owns 3,518 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

