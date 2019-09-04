Rockshelter Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by $1.08 Million as Shares Declined; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Boston Family Office Has Decreased Its Holding

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 5,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 96,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, down from 102,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $86.01. About 2.16M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL – PLANNED TRIAL WILL EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF COMBINATION IN CERTAIN PATIENTS WITH INOPERABLE LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC TNBC; 13/04/2018 – Martinne Geller: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 23/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 17/04/2018 – MERCK REPORTS FIRST PHASE THREE STUDIES FOR PCV-15 (V114); 08/03/2018 – Eisai teams with Merck to boost sales of cancer drug; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 87,010 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 110,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 217,710 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Services reported 760 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Intersect Lc reported 51,691 shares stake. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv holds 47,721 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Argent Trust Communications has invested 1.12% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Canal Com reported 2.83% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 120,996 shares. Veritable LP holds 167,262 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.81% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cleararc Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 39,715 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% or 6,314 shares. Kdi Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 3.49% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Brown Advisory Inc holds 2.02 million shares. 126,305 are held by Winslow Asset Inc. Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,421 shares to 17,165 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Class C (Google C).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 17.20 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 56.28% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.83 per share. TSE’s profit will be $32.17M for 10.93 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Trinseo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.19% negative EPS growth.