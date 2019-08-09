Rockshelter Capital Management Decreased By $2.47 Million Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position; Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI)’s Sentiment Is 1.57

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) stake by 33.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,482 shares as Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Rockshelter Capital Management Llc holds 46,171 shares with $4.85M value, down from 69,653 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc. now has $21.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $90.33. About 1.32M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.81, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 22 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 14 sold and reduced their holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 3.17 million shares, down from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 6 Increased: 11 New Position: 11.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $555.05 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund for 349,794 shares. E&G Advisors Lp owns 43,600 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arlington Capital Management Inc. has 0.2% invested in the company for 16,570 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Macroview Investment Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,166 shares.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 14,787 shares traded. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.08% stake. Norinchukin Comml Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 45,846 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bessemer Inc has 568 shares. Intact Mngmt reported 3,000 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 56,959 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 2.16M shares stake. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.1% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Midas Mngmt Corporation has 0.87% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Forte Cap Ltd Liability Adv has 1.26% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 33,257 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company has 0.6% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 404,498 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 107,787 shares. Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Howe & Rusling invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity. On Friday, March 15 the insider Lewis Lemuel E bought $99,980.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $215.63 million for 25.09 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Credit Suisse maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Friday, June 21. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $122 target. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $107 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 8 by Loop Capital.