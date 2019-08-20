Rockshelter Capital Management Cut Its Stake in General Motors (GM) by $579,013; Weber Alan W Decreased Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Holding by $1.02 Billion; Share Value Rose

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 15,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 272,148 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 287,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 3.07 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ROOF MODULES FOR GM’S SELF-DRIVING VEHICLES WILL BE ASSEMBLED AT ITS BROWNSTOWN PLANT; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac Chief Leaves GM After Short Stint Leading Luxury Brand; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: GM plans to start pilot program this summer that will allow car owners to rent out their vehicles through it; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS TO BOOST PRODUCTION OF CHEVROLET BOLT EV; 31/05/2018 – GM Cruise Unit Draws $2.25 Billion Softbank Investment (Correct); 28/03/2018 – GM Regains Perch as Most Valuable U.S. Carmaker Amid Tesla Slide; 26/04/2018 – GM Truck Changeover Makes Barra’s Profit Target a Tougher Sell; 18/04/2018 – GM’S EX-CADILLAC CHIEF CITES `PHILOSOPHICAL DIFFERENCES’; 06/03/2018 – GM Korea workers jump at buyout offer amid looming plant closure

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 643,093 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38M in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTOS); 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

