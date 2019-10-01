Rockshelter Capital Management Cut Its Position in Goldman Sachs (GS) by $391,476 as Market Valuation Rose; Origin Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Its Emcor Group (EME) Holding by $8.35 Million

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME) by 2492.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 94,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 98,708 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.70M, up from 3,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Emcor Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 255,168 shares traded. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 16/05/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP MAINTIANS YR REV, DILUTED EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP – MAINTAINS ITS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $7.6 BLN TO $7.7 BLN AND FY18 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE OF $4.10 TO $4.70; 09/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 425 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Net $55.7M; 21/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 225 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 12/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. First Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast over the Internet; 20/04/2018 – DJ EMCOR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EME); 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q REV. $1.90B, EST. $1.82B; 04/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 1,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 36,826 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54 million, down from 38,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $202.69. About 3.11M shares traded or 40.63% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Cryptocurrency wallet Blockchain hires top Goldman Sachs exec to help it tap institutional clients; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 15/05/2018 – COMSTOCK METALS LTD CSL.V -STEVEN H. GOLDMAN AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO; 09/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is the last Goldman veteran holding a top administration job; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs hires crypto trader Schmidt to lead digital assets – Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to seek special exemptions for foreign staff after Brexit; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA FY19 GDP GROWTH EST. TO 7.6% FROM 8%; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S YOUNAN SEES UNPRECEDENTED CHANGE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of May 2 (Table)

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $898.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 35,500 shares to 69,700 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 44,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.16 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

